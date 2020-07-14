Georgia reports four new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Four new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been detected in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 999, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 13 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered stands at 870. Overall, 15 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 5,001 people remain in quarantine, and 219 patients - under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

