Georgia reports four new cases of COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Four new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been detected in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 999, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 13 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered stands at 870. Overall, 15 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.
Currently, 5,001 people remain in quarantine, and 219 patients - under medical observation.
Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.
The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO)
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s impunity for aggressive actions encourages it for further military adventures (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s several military facilities, military equipment destroyed (VİDEO)
OSCE MG co-chairs call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible
President Ilham Aliyev: Current chaos in Armenia, events reaching critical point prompted them to commit these heinous acts
President Ilham Aliyev: If Azerbaijani positions, Azerbaijani villages are fired upon from territory of Armenia, of course, we will respond and give fitting rebuff