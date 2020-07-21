Georgia negotiating with AstraZeneca, Gavi Alliance to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Georgia is negotiating with British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, Gavi Alliance to receive coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said that the vaccine developed by the UK Oxford Group, in partnership with AstraZeneca, is enormously promising.

"Trials involving 1,077 people showed that the vaccine led to the production of antibodies and T-cells capable of fighting the coronavirus," Gamkrelidze noted.

According to him, larger trials, involving 10,000-15,000 people, are still planned to make sure the vaccine is safe and viable.

“There is an illusion that Georgia has defeated the virus. It is a global problem and the virus is still present,” Gamkrelidze said.

He has urged people to stick to the recommendations and wear face masks as the coronavirus has not been defeated so far.

