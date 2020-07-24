Japanese Ambassador: Today we see impressive and wonderful story about how Georgia is struggling against pandemic

Today we see an impressive and wonderful story about how Georgia is struggling against pandemic, Ambassador of Japan to Georgia, Tadaharu Uehara said after signing the agreement on allocation of non-project grant to Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgia First Channel.

The Ambassador welcomed Georgia’s results in fight against COVID-19 infection. “I am glad to congratulate the Georgian government and people on solidarity shown during the period of pandemic. I am sure that your successful story will help Georgia to play an important role in global efforts against the pandemic. Assistance of Japan is not one-time. Our purpose is to contribute to Georgia’s long-term economic stability and sustainability,” Ambassador said.

Japanese Ambassador to Georgia said that within the framework of human security program, the government of Japan financed more than 180 projects during the last 20 years.

“Japan will continue supporting Georgia for the welfare of Georgian citizens so that not a single person is left beyond the basic needs and so that Georgia achieves sustainable development,” Tadaharu Uehara said.

The government of Japan will allocate 300 million Japanese yen (about USD 2.8 million) to Georgia based on the agreement signed between Georgian and Japanese governments within the framework of non-project grant assistance.

According to Georgian Finance Ministry, the grant will be used for the needs of Georgian Ministry of IDPs, Labor, Health and Social Affairs, namely, to buy high-technology medical equipment and facilities.

The grant assistance is the 8th one of this kind made by the Japanese government. The document was signed by Georgian Finance Minister and Ambassador of Japan to Georgia on July 22.