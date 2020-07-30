Unique alpine garden opens in mountainous Adjara today

A new alpine garden is opening in Georgia tomorrow which is located on 10 hectares of land and is located 1,960m above sea level, on the southern slopes of the Adjara-Imereti range, close to Goderdzi pass, where visitors will see a unique rock garden and plants characteristic of subalpine and alpine zones, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Goderdzi Alpine Garden includes 15 zones in total. Among them are lake and swamp zones, spring, picnic and beekeeping demonstration zones.

The Adjara Tourism Department says that the botanical garden is one of the most interesting tourist destinations for travelers on the Chirukhi-Khikhani-Goderdzi tourist route and the Green Lake, as well as for Goderdzi and Beshumi resort tourists.

This site was once covered with a subalpine forest but today it is home to numerous ecotypes. Flora is diverse in the area, with sox species of hardwood and 100 grass plants.

Preparations for the establishment of the alpine garden started in 2012 and its creation was finalised in 2016.

Entry into the garden will be free of charge.