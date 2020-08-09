Gov't allows 101 Georgian citizens to enter Turkey
101 people are allowed to enter Turkey, according to the Georgian government’s decision. Some of them have already crossed the Georgian-Turkish border, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Those wishing to enter Turkey should register on a special website created by the Ministry of Health of Georgia, as well as on abroadworkers.moh.gov.ge
Citizens who obtain an invitation letter from a natural or legal person registered in the Republic of Turkey and notarized it in the Georgian language are eligible to register.
