Gov't allows 101 Georgian citizens to enter Turkey

101 people are allowed to enter Turkey, according to the Georgian government’s decision. Some of them have already crossed the Georgian-Turkish border, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Those wishing to enter Turkey should register on a special website created by the Ministry of Health of Georgia, as well as on abroadworkers.moh.gov.ge

Citizens who obtain an invitation letter from a natural or legal person registered in the Republic of Turkey and notarized it in the Georgian language are eligible to register.