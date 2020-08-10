Georgia reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 25 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia, increasing the total number of infected people to 1,250, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 10 more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 1,010.

Some 17 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 7,068 people remain under quarantine and 242 more under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.