Georgia imposes restrictions in Mestia municipality due to coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Mestia municipality in western Georgia, one of the most visited tourist attractions in the country, has been placed on lockdown after 16 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus in the municipality in the past two days, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, people will not be able to enter or leave the municipality without the police’s consent.

Tourists who are now in the municipality will be placed under quarantine in hotels where they are currently located or transported to other quarantine zones.

"We understand that there are many tourists in Mestia. None of them will be left without attention,” Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia stated.

The Georgian government called upon the tourists to stay where they are now until a special decision is made whether to leave them in the hotels they are staying or to transport them to other quarantine zones inside the municipality.

All individuals who will leave the municipality with the police’s consent have to spend two weeks under quarantine.

The town of Mestia and the villages of Ushguli and Lenjeri in Mestia municipality will face stricter restrictions. The inhabitants of the areas will not be able to move to other locations of Mestia municipality, the report said.

Only pharmacies, banks and markets will remain open in the town of Mestia and the villages of Ushguli and Lenjeri.

Police will monitor observation of lockdown measures including wearing face masks in closed facilities and keeping a mandatory two-meter distance. The government will ensure the residents are provided with products they need.

