Civil Aviation Agency releases information about Tbilisi-Doha charter flight
The Civil Aviation Agency released the information about Tbilisi-Doha charter flight to be carried out by Qatar Airways on August 15, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to the Agency, the flight will be carried out by Airbus A320 type of an airplane and the permission has already been issued to Qatar Airways.
The passengers can book the remaining tickets for the flight.
