Restrictions on regular international air movement extended until September 30 in Georgia

The restrictions imposed on regular international air movement have been extended until September 30 – Civil Aviation Agency reports, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Civil Aviation Agency, the restrictions about isolation and quarantine rules do not refer to the direct flights carried out at Tbilisi International airport and the airports of Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Riga (Latvia).

“If epidemiological situation is not turned to the worse, the air companies Lufthansa, Air France and Air Baltic will be able to carry out regular flights as scheduled. The decision about gradual restoration of regular flight in other directions will be made in accordance with the epidemiological situation,” reads the statement.