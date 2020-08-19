Unemployment rate in Georgia increases by 0.9% in 2Q2020

In the second quarter of 2020, the unemployment rate in Georgia increased by 0.9 percentage point compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and equaled 12.3 per cent, announced GeoStat, Trend reports via 1tv.ge.

GeoStat noted that in the second quarter of 2020 economically active population constituted 63.7 per cent of the working-age population (population aged 15 and older). The economic activity rate compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, in urban settlements as well as in rural ones, remained the same.

The employment rate on the country level decreased by 0.5 percentage point. In urban settlements, the employment rate was decreased by 1.3 percentage point, while in rural settlements it was increased by 0.2 percentage point, said GeoStat.

“The unemployment rate is higher for men than for women. In the II quarter of 2020, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year this indicator was increased for women as well as for men by 1.8 and 0.1 percentage points, respectively.

The activity rate is higher for men than for women. In the II quarter of 2020 activity rate for women was 54.8 per cent and for men – 74.1. The activity rate for women was decreased by 0.4, while it was increased by 0.6 percentage point for men, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year,” GeoStat stressed.