Georgia reports 9 new cases of coronavirus, 10 recoveries

Georgia has reported nine new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, Trend reports via agenda.ge.

Medical Director of Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital Marina Ezugbaia said that four new patients contracted the virus from the Lenjeri village of Mestia municipality, three cases were ‘imported’ of which one is a truck driver. She said that one new patient is medical staff and the source of infections has not been identified in the remaining one case.

The number of recoveries increased by 10, reached 1,108.

In total 6,903 people are in quarantine. 17 people have died of the virus in the country, and 41 citizens of Georgia have been transported home from abroad for treatment.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 1,370 cases of the coronavirus.