Georgian Healthcare Minister – Restrictions on flights to be maintained

Restrictions on flights will be maintained as they are at present – Ekaterine Tikaradze thus responded to the question of journalists about when restoration of regular flights was expected, Trend reports with reference to 1tv.

According to Tikaradze, the decision will be made by the Georgian government together with international partners according to the epidemiological situation both in the country and across the world.

“Covid-19 is a global problem, as you know, and the statistics about COVID-19 infected patients in different countries is important for us. We will make the decision taking into consideration the global spread of coronavirus in September,” Tikaradze said.