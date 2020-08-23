PM – Restoration of flights with Russia depends on Russian Federation and epidemiological situation
Restoration of flights with Russia depends on the Russian Federation and the epidemiological situation both in Russia and Georgia – Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told journalists, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Prime Minister said that it was not Georgia, which suspended air movement with the Russian Federation.
