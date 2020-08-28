One more social flight Tbilisi-Budapest to be carried out for students
One more social flight Tbilisi-Budapest will be carried out for students on September 8 – Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to Minister, the flight will give the opportunity to Georgian students to depart to Europe to continue their studies.
Turnava said that the charter, subsidized flight was appointed through an agreement with Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Education and Youth Agency. The flight will be carried out by MyWay Airlines.
