Georgia’s defence forces receive brand new ambulances

Georgian defence forces have received brand new Toyota Land Cruiser ambulances from the defence ministry, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Previously the defence forces received Toyota Hilux pickup trucks as part of renovation of their transportation fleet.

The Georgian Defence Ministry aims to provide its troops with up-to-date hardware by replacing their ageing transportation with trucks produced by leading European and American brands.

A total of 500 trucks produced by German MAN, Italian IVECO and United States Ford will be delivered to the Georgian defence forces.