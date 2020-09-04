Explosion in Tbilisi centre kills 1, injures 3

An explosion at the Tbilisi Concert Hall on Merab Kostava street has killed one person. Three other individuals have been injured, out of which one’s health condition is critical, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The injured individuals have been hospitalised.

The Emergency Management Service of Georgia has noted that the two injured individuals are workers, who were renovating one of the buildings near the Tbilisi City Hall.

Supposedly, an oxygen cylinder exploded, as a result of which one man was killed, while three workers were injured. They have already been hospitalised. The explosion did not cause a fire, the press office of the Emergency Management Service said.

Movement on Merab Kostava Street has been shut down.