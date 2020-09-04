Tbilisi Energy rules out that natural gas caused the explosion

The company “Tbilisi Energy” releases a statement about the explosion near the Tbilisi Concert Hall. According to the company, an initial investigation rules out that natural gas has caused the explosion, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the company, the area where the explosion took place was not supplied with gas at all.

“The explosion on Kostava Street is not caused by natural gas. The area where the explosion took place is not registered as a Tbilisi Energy subscriber and gas is not supplied at all.

Specialists of the “Tbilisi Energy” are on the spot. The investigative activities are underway.

An initial investigation ruled out a natural gas explosion. The company is actively involved in the process”, – the statement reads.