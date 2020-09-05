Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 25 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on September 5, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,596, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 8 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,302.

To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,144 people are under quarantine, and 292 – under medical observation.