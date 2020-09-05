Georgia sends invitations to international organizations and institutions to observe country’s elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.5

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Georgia has repeatedly sent invitations to international organizations after the announcement of the election date by the President of Georgia to ensure international observers for the 2020 parliamentary elections, Trend reports via the MFA.

Letters of bilateral invitation were also sent to the EU, NATO, GUAM member states, and Georgia’s partner countries (50 countries in total).

According to the ministry, the protocol on entry and activities of international observers to Georgia, developed by the Interagency Coordination Council, was sent along with the invitation letters.

The elections in the autumn will be different from preceding elections, with 120 MPs to be elected upon a party-list based electoral system and the remaining 30 based on a majoritarian electoral system.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Georgia on 31 October 2020 to elect the 150 members of Parliament.

