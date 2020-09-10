PM: Restriction due to COVID-19 not to apply to election agitation in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The restriction due to COVID-19 does not apply to election agitation in Georgia, said the Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at a government meeting.

"In recent days, the number of infected people has been increased. Today’s 57 cases and yesterday’s 44 cases directly indicate that the epidemiological situation in the country gradually changes," Gakharia said.

As he noted, the situation in the country is under control, however, certain restrictions must be introduced to combat the virus in the country.

“There is no reason to panic since we fully control the situation. As you know, from the very first day of the spread of the virus, the Georgian government took timely and rapid steps to manage the risks of the spread of the virus, as well as to adapt socio-economic and even political life. In the early days of the outbreak, our healthcare system performed about 150 PCR tests per day. Today, it can conduct 6,000-7,000 tests, and soon this number will increase to 10,000. Now, we have to impose certain restrictions, which are not linked to basic human requirements,” Gakharia said.

Georgia has reported 45 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on September 10, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,830.

Some 9 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,334. To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 5,882 people are under quarantine and 390 – under medical observation.

---

