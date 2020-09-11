Georgian Dream nominates Giorgi Gakharia as its candidate for PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.11

Election campaign in Georgia will be conducted calmly, efficiently and fairly, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, Georgia's key task is rapid economic recovery, decent jobs and, of course, as always, people will be at the center of this program.

“It should be a victory for everyone. This should be an election free from political extremes,” noted Gakharia.

2020 Parliamentary elections and elections of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara will be held on October 31. Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, has nominated Giorgi Gakharia as its candidate for a prime minister.

The elections in the autumn will be different from preceding elections, with 120 MPs to be elected upon a party-list based electoral system and the remaining 30 based on a majoritarian electoral system.

