Teleschool will be fully resumed on September 15

The educational project – Teleschool (Teleskola) will be broadcasted in full on the First Channel | Education from September 15, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Chief Producer of the project, Tamar Tsitsishvili says that the project will be resumed with a lesson timetable which will cover all the subjects that are included in the National Curriculum.

“We have additional projects that will assist in the learning process. We all expected that the study process would start in classrooms, but we are ready for this stage as well. We think that our lessons will help both school students and teachers, ” – Tamar Tsitsishvili said.

As Tsitsishvili notes the format of Teleschool lessons will remain unchanged.

“Once a week, there will be a 15-minute lesson in each subject for all classes. English lessons will be not only for pupils but for adults as well. Consequently, on September 15, at 09:00, Teleschool will resume broadcasting,” – Tamar Tsitsishvili said.

Teleschool is a joint project of the Ministry of Education and Georgian Public Broadcaster, launched on First Channel | Education on March 30.