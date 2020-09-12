In-person studies postponed until October 1 in Tbilisi and large cities of Georgia

In-person studies for school pupils and university students have been postponed until October 1 in Georgian capital city of Tbilisi and other large cities of the country such as Gori, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Poti. However, the studies will begin everywhere on September 15 as was announced earlier but in the above-mentioned cities, this will take place remotely, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Gakharia said that the government was ready for this and had prepared a hybrid form of learning process in advance.

"The essence of this hybrid model is that there are different numbers of children in the classes and because of this they were distributed in a way so as for part of them to study remotely and part - in the classes. We should also take into account that this applies to all the extracurricular activities where children go to and which are not held in the open air”, Gakharia said.