WhatsApp developer invests in Georgian online shopping platform Phubber

Georgia 13 September 2020 20:22 (UTC+04:00)
WhatsApp developer invests in Georgian online shopping platform Phubber

Secondhand clothing, accessory app Phubber has received an investment from a WhatsApp developer and shareholder Eugene Fuchsman, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Phubber is a digital marketplace that connects people who want to buy and sell clothes and accessories.

This is a platform where you can discover Georgian designers collections, vintage pieces, mass-market brands outlets, authentic brands and pre-loved items", its webpage says.

With the new investment, Phubber will aim to reach international markets.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Jizzakh to select licensors for new chemical complex in Uzbekistan
Jizzakh to select licensors for new chemical complex in Uzbekistan
Uzbekneftegaz uses 3D seismic surveys at Uzbek oil and gas fields
Uzbekneftegaz uses 3D seismic surveys at Uzbek oil and gas fields
Geographical indications to be designated on Uzbek agricultural products
Geographical indications to be designated on Uzbek agricultural products
Loading Bars
Latest
Canada looks set for a fight over C$1 billion compensation for Huawei gear Other News 21:27
Iran reveals volume of wheat purchased in Ardabil Province Business 21:17
Turkish Health Ministry urges 'distance' in taxis, mass transit amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 20:33
WhatsApp developer invests in Georgian online shopping platform Phubber Georgia 20:22
Hemmati:Iran's CBI to co-op with exporters on return of currency to country Finance 20:17
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 20:15
China, Kazakhstan agree to further cooperation in post-epidemic era Kazakhstan 19:50
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Israel up by more than twofold Business 19:09
Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 19:05
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 19:00
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 14 Oil&Gas 19:00
Import of household appliances to Iran banned Business 18:41
Pakistani security forces kill terrorist commander, 3 others Other News 18:15
Kazakhstan, China ready to deepen strategic partnership, fight COVID-19 Kazakhstan 17:23
Coronavirus pandemic dents big, fat Turkish weddings Turkey 17:08
Amount of private sector investment in Iranian ports announced Finance 17:01
Inspection Department issues warning on 600 business entities in Adjara Georgia 16:42
Azerbaijan’s Baku Telephone Communications opens tender to buy services Tenders 16:21
Iran’s Tejarat Bank intends to increase its capital Finance 16:14
Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,449 to over 1.06 mln Russia 15:40
Jizzakh to select licensors for new chemical complex in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:11
Strong dust storm hampers life in Ankara Turkey 15:05
6 coronavirus patients recovered in Georgia in past 24 hours Georgia 14:52
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 400,000 Society 14:37
New COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 14:26
Value of exports from Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province increases Business 14:03
Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi executive power opens tender to overhaul housing stock Tenders 13:16
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:52
Iran, number one shipbuilder in Middle East Iran 12:38
New limits on gatherings introduced in Istanbul amid COVID-19 spread Turkey 12:28
Georgia reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries Georgia 12:18
Uzbekneftegaz uses 3D seismic surveys at Uzbek oil and gas fields Oil&Gas 12:14
Weekly review of events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 11:45
Brazil reports over 131,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 11:01
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia up in 1H2020 Turkey 10:12
Geographical indications to be designated on Uzbek agricultural products Uzbekistan 10:09
Kyrgyzstan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:02
Iran announces volume of wheat purchased in Qom Province Business 10:00
Georgia sees increase in policies issued under state Agricultural Insurance Program Finance 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 31 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Saudi coalition attack Houthi military sites in Yemen's Sanaa Arab World 09:11
Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:29
Heritage Foundation talks necessary measures to improve Turkmenistan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 08:00
At least 28 killed in wildfires raging in western US states US 07:36
Japan's Suga says no limit to bonds government can issue Other News 07:03
Egypt confirms 148 new COVID-19 cases Other News 06:17
Second hurricane in a month takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast US 05:28
Brazil reports over 131,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 04:55
Five miners rescued after explosion at illegal gold mine in Colombia Other News 04:14
Migrants rescued by Danish tanker land in Italy after 40 days at sea Europe 03:29
Moscow reports 14 coronavirus deaths in past day - crisis center Russia 02:44
About 300 people detained during Yellow Vests protests in France — minister Europe 02:01
France's COVID-19 daily infections top 10,000 Europe 01:15
Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med US 00:33
Extraction from Iran's South Pars gas field restarts Oil&Gas 12 September 23:58
UK records 3,497 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Europe 12 September 23:31
Iran expands red meat production Business 12 September 23:14
Turkey ramping up cement export to Germany Turkey 12 September 23:04
Iran boosts tea leaf production Business 12 September 22:58
Two people killed in crash of light sport aircraft outside Moscow Russia 12 September 22:27
Georgia reveals number of agricultural loans issued in country Business 12 September 22:13
Currency sales rate for September 7-11 revealed Finance 12 September 22:04
Kazakhstan sees positive trend in transparency of ecological information Oil&Gas 12 September 21:41
Turkey reports 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 289,635 in total Turkey 12 September 21:29
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases close to 1.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 12 September 21:06
VAT exemption for Iran's free zones to be reviewed Business 12 September 20:34
Indonesia reports 3,806 new COVID-19 cases, 106 new deaths Other News 12 September 20:31
Turkey increases steel export to Russia Turkey 12 September 20:31
Iran discloses number of countries where exports vegetables Business 12 September 20:20
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products sold on September 12 Oil&Gas 12 September 20:15
Sahiba Gafarova meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PHOTO) Politics 12 September 20:13
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 12 September 20:13
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 12 September 20:12
Assistant to Azerbaijani president visits military units in frontline zone Politics 12 September 20:11
Georgia reveals number of international visitors to country in August 2020 Tourism 12 September 19:58
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province sees increase in amount of knowledge-based companies Business 12 September 19:24
Bahrain and Israel foreign ministers hold phone call Arab World 12 September 19:05
Copper ore production down in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 12 September 19:04
Australian COVID-19 death toll surpasses 800 with 6 new deaths reported Other News 12 September 18:27
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Yazd Province growing Business 12 September 18:16
Restrictions remain in force during quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region Society 12 September 18:05
Several restrictions within quarantine regime remain in force in Azerbaijan Society 12 September 18:02
Ali Bakeer: Trying to strategically alter demographics of Nagorno-Karabakh region is crime against humanity Politics 12 September 17:47
Azerbaijan confirms 167 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 12 September 17:17
Georgia sees increase in foreign direct investment from UK Business 12 September 17:12
FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London Europe 12 September 17:06
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender on medical supplies Tenders 12 September 17:02
Iran reduces import of Turkey-made steel Turkey 12 September 17:01
Fumigation work ongoing at production, storage facilities in Azerbaijan Economy 12 September 16:57
Iran`s Chabahar Airport closed due to runway repairs Transport 12 September 16:12
Iran rice imports decrease nearly by half Business 12 September 16:03
China bans German pork imports after African swine fever case Europe 12 September 14:57
Nasimi District Court rejects motion of arrested ex-ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia Society 12 September 14:45
Depositors of banks liquidated in Azerbaijan continue to receive compensations Finance 12 September 14:14
Shamil Ayrim: Visit of Azerbaijani delegation - great moral support for Turkey Politics 12 September 14:13
COVID-related death toll in Iran exceeds 23,000 Society 12 September 14:08
Turkmenistan’s Halkbank to be transformed into joint-stock company Finance 12 September 14:06
Georgia prolongs limitations imposed on scheduled international air flights Transport 12 September 14:04
Apple revises App Store guidelines, loosening some in-app payment rules US 12 September 13:57
Turkey-China trade turnover grows in 1H2020 Business 12 September 13:44
All news