WhatsApp developer invests in Georgian online shopping platform Phubber
Secondhand clothing, accessory app Phubber has received an investment from a WhatsApp developer and shareholder Eugene Fuchsman, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
Phubber is a digital marketplace that connects people who want to buy and sell clothes and accessories.
This is a platform where you can discover Georgian designers collections, vintage pieces, mass-market brands outlets, authentic brands and pre-loved items", its webpage says.
With the new investment, Phubber will aim to reach international markets.
Latest
Restrictions remain in force during quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region
Ali Bakeer: Trying to strategically alter demographics of Nagorno-Karabakh region is crime against humanity