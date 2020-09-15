Georgia opens Consulate General in San Francisco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

Georgia has opened a Consulate General in San Francisco that will provide consular services to Georgian citizens starting October 1, 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The consulate will have the following states under its jurisdiction: California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Alaska, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Georgian citizens living in states under the jurisdiction of the consulate that wishes to vote in the 2020 parliamentary elections of Georgia must register with the consulate, by visiting the consulate or via post.

The 2020 parliamentary elections will be held differently this year in Georgia: 120 seats in parliament will be distributed based on the votes received in proportional elections while the remaining 30 per the votes received in majoritarian elections (instead of the 76/73 electoral system).

Spots in parliament in the proportional elections will be won by parties and election blocs that receive at least one percent of the vote.

