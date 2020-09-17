USAID Economic Security Program: Georgia makes its utmost to restore tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

The Georgian government has coped well with existing reality and has done its utmost to restore tourism while protecting the health of both locals and tourists, said the Head of the USAID Economic Security Program Mark McCord, Trend reports via the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

He made the remark at the session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Tbilisi.

McCord noted that this event is paramount not only for Georgia but for the whole world.

“Tourism is an important part of Georgia’s economy and we look forward to the return of international tourists to the country. USAID Economic Security Program has been supporting the development of tourism in the country for many years and will continue to do so. We are proud to be the sponsors of today’s event,” said McCord.

The 112th session of the Executive Council of the UNWTO was opened by Georgian Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia, and UN World Tourism Organization Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili. The event includes high-ranking delegates from Spain, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

