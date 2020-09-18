Germany to send observers for Georgia’s parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Germany will send 37 observers for Georgia’s October 31 parliamentary elections in the coming days, said German Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, the rest will visit the country by the end of September

"These elections are very important as it follows the constitutional amendments that changed the electoral system in Georgia. Relatively small political parties have a better chance of being in parliament. All embassies are closely monitoring the election campaign and party activities,” said Knirsch.

Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani stated on September 17 that OSCE/ODIHR will send 350 short-term and 28 long-term observers for Georgia’s October 31 parliamentary elections.

Due to the pandemic, the observers will observe the elections virtually, through close cooperation with their local partner organizations.

The upcoming elections will be held in a different manner – 120 seats in parliament will be distributed based on the votes received in proportional elections while the remaining 30 seats will be decided based on majoritarian elections.

Previously 77 seats in its 150-member parliament were allocated proportionally, under the party-list system, while the remaining 73 members of parliament (MPs) were elected in 73 single-mandate constituencies.

