IRI's International Assessment Team Arrives Ahead of Georgia’s Parliamentary Elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

IRI’s(The International Republican Institute) international Technical Election Assessment mission (TEAM) has already arrived in Georgia to assess the October 31 parliamentary elections, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The TEAM was invited by the Georgian Central Election Commission and comprises a diverse group of five technical long-term analysts who will review all phases of the electoral process and issue a series of reports on their findings.

As reported, these studies will be informed by in-depth interviews with government officials, the electoral administration, political party leaders, civil society, and media representatives.

IRI says that the technical assessment team will conduct its activities in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and Code of Conduct for International Election Observers, and will base its findings and recommendations on Georgia’s laws, international standards for elections, and the commitments made by political parties in the Code of Conduct for Political Parties.

The election will be held per a mixed electoral system with 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) elected based on party-list voting, while the remaining 30 in single-member constituencies.

