Tamar Gabunia: No new decision has been made regarding school resumption
Deputy Minister of Health, Tamar Gabunia said no new decision has been made regarding schools/kindergartens resumption at today’s meeting of the Coordination Council, Trend reports citing 1TV.
As for the security protocol developed for educational institutions, the Deputy Minister does not rule out some changes in it.
The educational process resumed remotely on September 15 across Georgia. On October 1, the distance learning process will be switched to the in-person classroom learning.
