Georgia reports 478 new coronavirus cases

Georgia has reported 478 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on October 12, bringing the total number of infected people to 12,272, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 211 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured persons to 6,538.

Six patients died of the virus and thus, the virus-related death toll stands at 91.

The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 5,590 people are under quarantine and 836 more under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

