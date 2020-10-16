Georgia reports 887 new coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 887 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on October 16, bringing the total number of infected people to 15,327, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 246 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured persons to 7,613.

Eleven patients died of the virus last night. The virus-related death toll stands at 124.

The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 5,721 people are in quarantine, 836 more – under medical observation and 1,090 are placed at COVID hotels.

The 887 new cases were recorded in Adjara region - 342 cases, Tbilisi - 277 cases, Imereti - 198 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 22 cases, Guria - 11 cases, Shida Kartli - 12 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 3 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 10 cases, Kakheti - 7 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 3 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases.

Georgia has had 15,327 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

As of today, 7,590 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

More than 70 of the infected individuals are in critical condition.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356