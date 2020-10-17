Georgia reports 958 new coronavirus cases, 214 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

Georgia has reported 958 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on October 17, bringing the total number of infected people to 16,285, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 214 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured persons to 7,827.

Four more patients died of the virus last night. The virus-related death toll stands at 128.

Marina Endeladze, head of the isolation department of Tbilisi Hospital of Infections Diseases said out of the 958 new cases: 397 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, 226 - in Adjara region, 232 - in Imereti, 27 - in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, 20 - in Kvemo Kartli, 15 - in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, 14 - in Shida Kartli, 13 - in Kakheti, 8 - in Samtskhe-Javakheti, 6 - in Guria

As of now, Georgia has confirmed 16,285 cases of COVID-19 since February 26, including 7,827 recoveries and 128 deaths.

