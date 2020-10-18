Students from 20 schools in four large cities of Georgia to continue studies from home following coronavirus surge

Twenty schools in Tbilisi, Zugdidi, Rustavi and Kutaisi have moved to remote studies following an uptick in coronavirus cases in schools, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Coronavirus cases were reported among students as well as among teachers. But the system is managing and education is accessible for all students,” said Deputy Education Minister Ekaterine Dgebuadze.

Dgebuadze noted that schools where coronavirus cases are reported are regularly sanitised, and all students and teachers have gone into self-isolation if they have come into contact with infected individuals.

Moreover, she noted that several classes of other 55 schools in these four cities moved to remote studies due to coronavirus cases.