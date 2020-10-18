Georgia reports record high of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported a record high of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its national tally to 17,477, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the new cases, 417 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Sunday, 8,060 patients have recovered, while 136 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.