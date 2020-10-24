Georgia’s coronavirus cases reach 26,503

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,941 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 412 recoveries on October 24, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 26,503. The number of recovered patients reached 10,163.

Ten more patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The virus-related death toll stands at 193.

Currently, 4,180 people are in quarantine, 3,571 persons – under medical observation, and 2,293 more – at COVID hotels. The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

