Embassy of Turkey in Tbilisi stops consular services amid coronavirus

The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Tbilisi has announced that it has temporarily suspended consular services due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgia reported a total of 1,928 new coronavirus cases earlier today, including 778 cases in Tbilisi, 551 cases in Adjara, 245 cases in Imereti, 93 cases in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, 87 cases in Kvemo Kartli, 42 cases in Kakheti, 35 cases in Guria, 33 cases in Shida Kartli, 27 cases in Samtskhe-Javakheti, 20 cases in Mtskheta-Mtianeti and 7 cases in Racha Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti.

Despite the increased number of new cases, the Georgian government does not intend to announce the lockdown. Meanwhile, state and health officials recommend citizens to weak face masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands more frequently to prevent the further spread of the virus.