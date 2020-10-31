Parliamentary Elections being held in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The 2020 parliamentary elections are being held in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 3.526 million voters are registered for the elections of which 3.511 million – in Georgia, and 14,170 – abroad.

A total of 3.657 million polling stations are opened across Georgia and 52 polling stations are established abroad. The 11 special polling stations are opened at penitentiary facilities and, as an exception, 127 COVID stations are operating for voters, who are in special lists of CEC and are in inpatient care, quarantine, and self-isolation.

The 50 political entities registered by CEC are taking part in the 2020 parliamentary elections. The 500 Majoritarian (single mandate) MP candidates are running for 30 Majoritarian Election Constituencies.

The 2020 parliamentary elections are held with the new election system. The voters are electing members of the parliament with a 4-year term with a mixed model – 120 MPs will be elected through proportional election system, 30 – Majoritarian system.

A party or electoral bloc that will receive more than 40 percent of votes through the proportional system, will be able to staff the parliamentary majority and form the government.

