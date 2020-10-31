Prime Minister of Georgia votes in parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia voted at the fifth polling station in the Mtatsminda district of Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

“I voted for a European, Western state built on democratic values, justice, and an economically sound foundation,” said the prime minister.

According to him, he voted for the future, because no one can imagine going back to the past.

“The pre-election environment, the campaign met all kinds of democratic requirements. Accordingly, I voted for a European, Western state, a state, and people who know the value of freedom, dignity, democratic values, justice, and an economically strong foundation. Of course, I voted for Georgia, which today is much better than yesterday, and tomorrow it will be even better than today,” Gakharia said.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 3.526 million voters are registered for the elections of which 3.511 million – in Georgia, and 14,170 – abroad.

A total of 3.657 million polling stations are opened across Georgia and 52 polling stations are established abroad. The 11 special polling stations are opened at penitentiary facilities and, as an exception, 127 COVID stations are operating for voters, who are in special lists of CEC and are in inpatient care, quarantine, and self-isolation.

The 50 political entities registered by CEC are taking part in the 2020 parliamentary elections. The 500 Majoritarian (single mandate) MP candidates are running for 30 Majoritarian Election Constituencies.

The 2020 parliamentary elections are held with the new election system. The voters are electing members of the parliament with a 4-year term with a mixed model – 120 MPs will be elected through proportional election system, 30 – Majoritarian system.

A party or electoral bloc that will receive more than 40 percent of votes through the proportional system, will be able to staff the parliamentary majority and form the government.

