Georgian PM self-isolating after contact with his employee who contracted coronavirus

Georgia 1 November 2020 21:08 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian PM self-isolating after contact with his employee who contracted coronavirus

The Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia is self-isolating after coming into close contact with his employee who contracted coronavirus, Trend reports citing 1TV.

As Georgian PM wrote on his Facebook page, he will continue remote working.

The Press Service of the Government Administration told Georgian First Channel that Gakharia’s bodyguard tested positive for the virus.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Caspian Sea jetties in Iran's Mazandaran Province transferred to private sector for use
Caspian Sea jetties in Iran's Mazandaran Province transferred to private sector for use
Share of Turkish cars on Israeli market down
Share of Turkish cars on Israeli market down
Volume of transshipment of goods from Turkmenistan through ports of Turkey revealed
Volume of transshipment of goods from Turkmenistan through ports of Turkey revealed
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgian PM self-isolating after contact with his employee who contracted coronavirus Georgia 21:08
Death toll in earthquake in Turkey rise to 64 (UPDATE) Turkey 21:06
Overview of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector for current week Business 20:53
Russian embassy denies rumors about death of Russian border guards in Armenia Russia 20:53
Heroic Azerbaijani army continues to demonstrate its strength, capabilities at front Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:50
Center for agricultural machinery assembly under construction in Kazakhstan's Akmola Business 20:47
Israel praying for Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh conflict (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:45
Azerbaijani army destroys manpower of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:40
Turkish-speaking countries increase imports from Turkey Turkey 20:33
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijan's financial market for October Finance 20:33
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 2 Oil&Gas 20:18
Israel is next to Azerbaijan! - Diaspora Affairs Minister of Israel Politics 20:09
Russia registers record-high 18,665 daily COVID-19 case tally - crisis center Russia 20:08
Azerbaijani army destroys two more artillery batteries of Armenian Armed Forces - MoD (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:24
Israel begins human trials on COVID-19 vaccine Israel 18:41
Turkey increases trade turnover with Azerbaijan for 9M2020 Turkey 18:10
Iran plans to boost trout production Business 18:09
Azerbaijan destroys two more Grad missile launchers of Armenian troops (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:05
Another 426 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 18:02
28 patients die of COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 17:54
Our citizens always tell to "support Azerbaijan more, do not leave it alone" - Turkish FM Cavusoglu Politics 17:53
Azerbaijan confirms 614 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:44
Azerbaijan has shown to the world that it is a strong state - Turkish FM Cavusoglu Politics 17:41
Armenia continues to spread provocative misinformation - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:33
Turkish media representatives putting their lives on the line day and night - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:30
Letter of prime minister of Armenia to Russian President is acknowledgement of defeat - President Aliyev Politics 17:28
We will continue to restore our territorial integrity by any means - President Aliyev Politics 17:23
In total, about 200 settlements have been liberated from enemy - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:19
Amount of money paid to tea farmers in Iran announced Business 17:01
President Ilham Aliyev phones Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia Politics 17:01
News on allegedly downed Azerbaijani UAV - another misinformation of Armenia, says MoD Politics 16:54
Azerbaijani army takes more war trophies in Zangilan direction of front line (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:40
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 35,000 Society 16:25
Armenia demonstrates no video proof showing defeat of Azerbaijani Air Force helicopters - Russian website Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:24
Armenia’s illegal activity in occupied Azerbaijani territories and Vejneli gold deposit liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 16:24
Turkey always was and will be next to Azerbaijan - President Erdogan Politics 15:52
Armenia burning forests in Shusha - crime against humanity – Azerbaijani Ecology Ministry Society 14:07
Iran's plan is for Armenian forces to leave occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Iranian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:57
Azerbaijan to put an end to Armenia’s illegal occupation of its lands - Assistant to first VP Politics 12:57
Azerbaijan blows up Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:51
Iran discloses value of insurances provided to mining sector Finance 12:38
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Foreign Minister Politics 12:36
Amount of investments made to Iran's Ilam Province increases Finance 12:33
Azerbaijan's MoD highlights another soldier, who contributed to army's success in clashes (VIDEO) Society 12:32
Iranian entrepreneurs abroad remain active presenting startup projects Business 12:27
Caspian Sea jetties in Iran's Mazandaran Province transferred to private sector for use Transport 12:25
Iran needs to reduce its energy consumption - Iranian Fuel Conservation Company Business 12:22
Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange on the rise Finance 12:21
Transit between Iranian ports and landlocked countries increases Business 12:16
Turkish FM visits Azerbaijan to hold consultations on events in Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 12:14
Azerbaijan puts Georgian citizen of Armenian origin on wanted list Politics 12:12
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijani Tartar city, Agjabedi region Politics 12:10
Iran's NIDC reveals spare parts manufactured domestically Business 11:46
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 11:33
Kazakhstan, Brazil trade turnover down multifold amid COVID-19 Business 11:31
COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 216 more in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:15
Turkey's foreign trade turnover volume surges year-on-year Turkey 11:10
Funds provided to entrepreneurs through electronic platform in Azerbaijan Finance 10:25
Azerbaijan to liberate, take back its territories - Chairman of Russian community of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:24
Iran discloses details of exports via Iran's Gilan Province Business 10:23
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling down again Finance 10:23
Armenia violated ceasefire along state border with Azerbaijan - MoD Politics 09:38
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry lists Armenian military equipment destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:39
Latest situation on battlefield as of November 1 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:36
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 160,000 Other News 08:17
Russia, Japan resume suspended flights Russia 07:29
Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions clash with police in Spanish cities Europe 06:08
Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier Other News 05:01
Super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines Other News 03:42
Iraq reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, 472,630 in total Arab World 02:24
Moscow's coronavirus death toll exceeds 6,800 Russia 01:34
39 dead in Izmir as magnitude 6.6 quake shakes Turkey’s west coast Turkey 00:44
Information on shelling Armenia is complete lie, another provocation - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 31 October 23:59
Share of Turkish cars on Israeli market down Transport 31 October 23:59
Georgian Dream wins principal elections for the third time Georgia 31 October 23:45
CEC: 56.11% voter turnout by 20:00 Georgia 31 October 23:00
Austria orders curfew, restaurant closures to fight COVID surge Other News 31 October 22:35
It’s battle between us and Armenia, and everybody should stay away from that - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 October 22:03
Nagorno Karabakh is not a matter of resources, it is a matter of justice, national pride and international law - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 October 22:02
I’ve been asking question where has Armenia the money from to do this war for month, no answer - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:54
Only way to stop war is for Armenia to stop - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:48
President Aliyev on journalist's statement on Turkish soldies: You saw them in Baku, you didn’t see them in battle Politics 31 October 21:35
Volume of transshipment of goods from Turkmenistan through ports of Turkey revealed Turkey 31 October 21:33
President Aliyev in answer to journalist's question on democracy: We look how in Europe you beat protesters Politics 31 October 21:29
The fact that three times we agreed for ceasefire demonstrates our will to resolve this issue by political means - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 October 21:24
We were the subject of ethnic cleansing. We didn’t do any ethnic cleansing against Armenians - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:17
We liberate territories not with bombs, we liberate territories with our fighters which take one village, one city after another - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:16
We are restoring justice and implementing UN Security Council resolutions which were on paper for 27 years - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:11
UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million mark Europe 31 October 21:10
We changed realities. Now Armenia will have to take it into account - President of Azerbaijan Politics 31 October 21:08
Polling process for the parliamentary elections ended Georgia 31 October 21:07
So far, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International was very aggressive against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:05
The more we defend the more territories we liberate - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:04
Our response was harsh, but Armenia deserved it - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 31 October 21:03
Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms discloses statistics of Armenia's missile strikes on Azerbaijani civilians Politics 31 October 21:03
WHO to transfer to Kyrgyzstan another humanitarian cargo for combating COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 31 October 20:54
Iran says ready to send rescue teams to Turkey’s quake-hit area Iran 31 October 20:39
Despite Armenia's military provocations and COVID-19, Azerbaijan's economy continues to develop - CAERC head Economy 31 October 19:57
Armenia's attempts to involve third parties in Karabakh conflict will remain unsuccessful - MFA Politics 31 October 19:36
Armenia fired 218 missile strikes on settlements of Azerbaijan far from conflict zone to date Politics 31 October 19:25
All news