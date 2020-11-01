Based on preliminary results from all polling station, Georgian Dream has 48.15% of votes - CEC

Based on preliminary results of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Georgian Dream has 48.15% of votes, National Movement – 27.14%, European Georgia – 3.78%, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The CEC calculated results from all 3 847 polling station.

According to CEC, Georgian Dream has 48.15% (926 959 votes), National Movement – 27.14% ( (522 463), European Georgia – 3.78%(72 752 ), Patriots’ Alliance received 3.14% (60 493), Lelo for Georgia – 3.15% (60 691), Aghmashenebeli Strategy – 3.15% (60 592 ), Girchi – 2.89 % (55 600), Aleko Elisashvili-Citizens – (25 534), Labor Party – 1% (19 281). Other parties received less than 1% of the votes.

The 2020 parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 31, 2020.