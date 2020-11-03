Georgia reports 1,943 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Georgia has reported 1,943 new cases of coronavirus, of which 650 were registered in the capital city of Tbilisi, 506 in the Black Sea Adjara region, and 324 in the Imereti region, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Other places where new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the past 24 hours are Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 200 cases, Shida Kartli - 100 cases, Guria - 47 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 46 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 39 cases, Kakheti - 23 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases.



As for recoveries, 1,833 people recovered in the past 24 hours while the total number of recoveries has reached 28,633.

In total, 20 people died from coronavirus in Georgia in the past 24 hours. Deaths were reported in: Tbilisi - 7, Adjara - 5, Imereti - 6, Shida Kartli - 1, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 1.



Since February 26, the day when the coronavirus case was first registered in Georgia, the country has reported 362 death cases.

As of today, 15,501 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, of which:

8,984 individuals are being treated at home;

4,253 individuals are undergoing treatment in hospitals;

3,080 individuals are in quarantine;

2,264 individuals are in COVID-hotels;

589 are severe patients;

281 are on artificial ventilation.

In total 28,267 individuals are in self-isolation.

Georgia has had 44,522 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

