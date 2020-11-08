Additional location restrictions to be imposed from November 9 in Georgia

Additional location restrictions will be imposed from November 9 in Georgia – Inter-Agency Coordination Council made the decision by taking into consideration the epidemiological situation and increasing daily cases of COVID-19, Trend reports citing 1tv.

The sitting of Coordination Council was headed by Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in a video conference format.

Based on the decision of Coordination Council, movement will be restricted from 22:00 to 05:00 starting Monday, November 9 in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Gori and Poti.

The restriction will refer to pedestrians, public transport and light vehicles. The restriction does not refer to international transits and persons working for institutions of strategic importance such as pharmaceutical, medical, media and delivery services.

All organizations will work till 22:00 other than medical, pharmaceutical and other strategic importance institutions.

Kindergartens will be temporarily closed in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Gori and Poti. Special measures will be taken to reduce the number of passengers in public transport.

Other restrictions will be imposed depending on epidemiological situation and fulfillment of recommendations such as wearing medical face masks and observing social distance including during political processes.