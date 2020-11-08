Georgia reports 2 901 new COVID-19 cases, 2 799 recoveries

Georgia has reported 2 901 new coronavirus cases – the data has recently been updated on stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian government, Trend reports citing 1tv.

The 2 799 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. 34 patients died. The total number of confirmed cases is 57 753. The number of recovered patients reached 42 572. The virus-related death toll stands at 475.

The 4 691 people continue medical treatment at hospitals and 2 879 at COVID hotels. The 41 people are brought from abroad.