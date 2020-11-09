Georgia records 2,927 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9

Georgia has reported 2,927 new coronavirus cases, 24 new deaths and 2,470 recoveries on November 9, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 60,680. The number of recovered patients reached 45,042. The virus-related death toll stands at 499.

Currently, 4,780 persons are under medical observation, 2,982 people under quarantine and 2,879 more at COVID-Hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

