Tbilisi Metro, municipal buses to serve citizens until 10 PM

Georgia 9 November 2020 23:37 (UTC+04:00)
According to the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council on coronavirus, from November 9, in the big cities of Georgia, including Tbilisi, from 22:00 to 05:00, foot/vehicle traffic will be restricted, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Tbilisi City Hall added that effective today, Tbilisi Metro and municipal buses will work until 22:00.

Tbilisi City Hall apologizes citizens for the inconvenience.

