Tbilisi Metro, municipal buses to serve citizens until 10 PM

According to the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council on coronavirus, from November 9, in the big cities of Georgia, including Tbilisi, from 22:00 to 05:00, foot/vehicle traffic will be restricted, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Tbilisi City Hall added that effective today, Tbilisi Metro and municipal buses will work until 22:00.

Tbilisi City Hall apologizes citizens for the inconvenience.