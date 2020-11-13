4,666 representatives of medical staff infected with coronavirus in Georgia
Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, 4,666 representatives of medical staff have been infected with COVID-19 so far, Trend reports citing 1TV.
“4 666 medical staff have been infected with COVID-19. By the end of August, we had about 200 COVID- infected, and in October-November that number rose to 4,666. This is 6.4 per cent of the overall number. These include doctors, nurses and junior medical staff ” – said Amiran Gamkrelidze.
