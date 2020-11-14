Second round of parliamentary elections in Georgia to be held on November 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

At the decision of the Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC), the second round of 2020 parliamentary elections with a Majoritarian system will be held on November 21, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The run-off elections with a Majoritarian system will take place in 17 election precincts, as Giorgi Sharabidze, Deputy Chairperson of CEC said.

The CEC discussed 22 issues during the sitting held last evening. One of the main issues was related to the complaints of the opposition and Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) over summarizing protocols. The CEC did not satisfy any of the complaints.

The sitting proceeded under the background of the conflict. Members of the European Georgia Party arrived at the sitting and demanded the resignation of Tamar Zhvania, CEC Chairwoman. The protest was ongoing outside the CEC building in parallel.

---

