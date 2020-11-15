Georgian ruling party says repeat elections not on agenda

The ruling Georgian Dream party says it will not consider holding repeat parliamentary elections, Tbilisi Mayor and the ruling party secretary general Kakha Kaladze has announced in response to the opposition's demand, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Kaladze said at a news briefing following the earlier meeting with opposition leaders that the Georgian citizens have made their choice at the October 31 parliamentary elections.

Claiming that opposition refused to recount the votes or any other suggestions made by the ruling party, Kaladze said it seems opposition does not intend to find out the truth, rather speculate that the elections were rigged.

Nevertheless, we hope that their radical and groundless position will change and the dialogue will end with the results that are beneficial for the country”, Kaladze said.

Claiming that elections have been rigged, opposition parties demand repeat elections, dismissal of the CEC head Tamar Zhvania and recomposition of the election administration. Opposition thus continues ‘peaceful protest’ until their demands are met.