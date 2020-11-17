Georgia reports 3,117 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,117 new cases of coronavirus, 3,638 recoveries and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 16,219 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,202, Adjara - 469, Imereti - 302s, Kvemo Kartli - 259, Shida Kartli - 173, Guria - 61, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 355, Kakheti - 117, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 86, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 65, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 28 cases each.

Georgia has had 85,952 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 68,929 individuals have recovered, while 778 others have died.

Some 5,662 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. Some 740 of the 5,662 patients are in critical condition, 332 of the 740 critical patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

