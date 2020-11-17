Japanese company to make wine using traditional Georgian method

Georgia 17 November 2020 14:52 (UTC+04:00)
Japanese company to make wine using traditional Georgian method

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Japanese wine company Tokachi Wine has released a wine made in the Georgian wine-making vessel, the qvevri, per the Georgian traditional method, Trend reports via the Embassy of Japan in Georgia.

Tokachi Wine first produced Georgian wine in 2000.

Qvevri wine-making is practiced throughout Georgia.

Knowledge and experience of qvevri manufacture and wine-making are passed down by families, neighbors, friends, and relatives, all of whom join in communal harvesting and wine-making activities.

The wine-making process involves pressing the grapes and then pouring the juice, grape skins, stalks, and pips into the qvevri, which is sealed and buried in the ground so that the wine can ferment for five to six months before being consumed.

